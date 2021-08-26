View of Kalamalka Lake from Kalamalka Park. (Photo Submitted by Claude Rioux)

Bears feeding on carcass close portion of Kal Park in Vernon

Second time in less than a week at popular provincial park

A portion of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is closed to allow Yogi to enjoy his picnic.

A sow and cubs feeding on a carcass has been observed in the Kidston, Moab area, therefore it will be closed for 48 hours, effective Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

“This is a natural behavior and we would like to give the bears their space to finish their meal and keep people safe,” the Ministry of Environment said. “Bears can be very defensive over food sources so it is important that the public obey the closure.”

The effected trails are the Coral Trail, Little Moab, Wild Earp and Kidston Trail.

This is the second time in less than a week that a portion of the park has been closed to give wildlife its space.

A bear on a carcass in the vicinity of the red gate, coming around the mountain and Corral Trail junction, closed the area Saturday, Aug. 21.

“Bears have been very active in the park lately and we would like to remind visitors to use good bear sense when visiting,” the ministry said. “Make lots of noise when hiking and keep your dogs on a leash.”

