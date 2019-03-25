The Big White Fire Department raised more than $100,000 during the eighth annual Rooftop Campout March 22 to March 24 photo: contributed

Big White Fire Department raises more than $10,000 for new cross walks

The annual Rooftop Campout helped raised funds over the weekend

More than $10,000 was raised by the Big White Fire Department during the eighth annual Rooftop Campout.

Members of the Work Experience Program along with Big White firefighters set up on top of the Kid’s Centre in the village to raise money for developing and installing two community pedestrian crosswalks.

Any money left over will go toward purchasing and installing public access defibrillators for the community.

READ MORE: Big White skier on pro career path

“The weather was in our favour and the guys has a great time,” said Big White fire chief Jamie Svendsen.

“It always amazes me how our department steps up every year, to raise money for charity and community needs. This year the WEP 17 members spearheaded the rooftop event and the money will go towards building a safer community.”

READ MORE: Canadian ski legend gets entire memorial bridge at Big White

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

A press release from Big White Ski resort said that pedestrians are forced to share the road with vehicles around the resort and that the two new cross walks will be lit to increase pedestrian safety.

“Anytime the dedicated individuals from the Big White Fire Department raise money for the community is a time we all need to give thanks,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president at Big White Ski Resort.

READ MORE: Big White firefighters camp on roof to raise money

“These are the people that always go above and beyond for the Big White Mountain Community, no matter when or why they are called upon. Raising money for lit crosswalks on Big White Road shows their extreme community spirit.”

While firefighters camped out over the weekend, residents and guests took part in activities the department had organized that included fire truck tours, raffle tickets and commemorative t-shirts were sold to raise funds.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys
Next story
Animals seized from North Okanagan property

Just Posted

Revelstoke bowl turner expanding to bigger markets

Corin Flood turns hundreds of bowls a year in his back yard shop

Revelstoke Grizzlies to play game five against Kelowna Chiefs tonight

The conference series is tied 2-2

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

Clovechok sitting on Select Standing Committee of Finance and Government Services

Catching up with the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke

Fog and pooling water on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for March 25

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Animals seized from North Okanagan property

Animals to be seized not yet confirmed

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Turning an Okanagan hospital’s medical waste into art

Safe recycled waste materials are being used by local artists to create art

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

According to friends the victim was on her way to work, to a job she started earlier in the week

Cultural plan, with public feedback, to be presented at Kelowna council meeting

Council will be presented with an update to the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan Monday

Ben Klick headlines Westbank Country Opry

The Westbank Country Opry returns March 31

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Most Read