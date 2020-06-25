B.C. Conservation Officers were called to look into a report of dumped eagle feet. The feet proved to be from chickens. (Black Press file photo)

Bird parts dumped in the South Shuswap came from chickens not eagles

Conservation Officers determined the illegal dumping likely came from the slaughter of poultry.

A pile of bird feet found alongside a trail in Blind Bay once belonged to chickens, not poached eagles.

Conservation officers said no dead wildlife were involved, but dumping the bird feet still wasn’t legal.

Conservation Officer Tanner Beck said upon inspection it was confirmed that the bird parts were not from eagles, contrary to the initial report and misinformation circulating on social media. He said the discarded feet were likely left by someone slaughtering and butchering domestic chickens.

Beck said disposing of butchering waste from domestic poultry or livestock by dumping it in the bush is illegal. In this instance it would be considered littering, rather than a more serious offence, due to the small amount of waste involved. He added that waste left in the woods has the potential to attract scavenging animals.

Waste like the poultry feet should be disposed of in a landfill or buried on the property where it originated.


