A small claims decision regarding the actions of a boat owner whose boat was moored at Captain’s Cove marina during a fire on July 27, 2020, favoured the boat owner. (David Konynenbelt photo)

A small claims decision regarding the actions of a boat owner whose boat was moored at Captain’s Cove marina during a fire on July 27, 2020, favoured the boat owner. (David Konynenbelt photo)

Boat owner victorious in claim centered around Shuswap marina fire

Small claims decision stated Captain’s Cove marina near Canoe did not provide evidence of allegations

A small-claims tribunal has ruled in favour of a boat owner whose moorage contract was terminated by a Shuswap marina for his alleged actions during a fire.

On Feb. 18, 2021 in a B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal, the tribunal member ruled that Captain’s Cove Marina, located near Canoe, had not proven that boat owner Philip Briddon had breached the parties’ contract.

According to court documents, Captain’s Cove alleged Briddon interfered with efforts of emergency personnel and marina staff who were responding to an explosion and fire at the marina on July 27, 2020. Captain’s Cove claimed Briddon ignored the presence of ambulances, fire trucks, flames and a ‘closed’ sign on its gate. The detail provided by Captain’s Cove about the interference was that Briddon repeatedly asked when he could retrieve his boat.

Briddon had moored his boat at Captain’s Cove for approximately 15 years before 2020.

Read more: One person injured in explosion at Salmon Arm marina

Read more: Salmon Arm Council approves budget increase for major Canoe Water main project

Briddon denied the allegations, saying he did not approach anyone during the fire and, when asked to leave, he did so, staying no more than three to four minutes.

One of the terms he allegedly breached was complying with all rules established and not engaging in ‘immoral or illegal activities at the marina.’

Other terms were that the moorage agreement could be cancelled within 10 days at the discretion of management, and all amounts paid were non-refundable after they had been received by the marina.

Briddon said he paid for one year of moorage, but was told to remove his boat after four months, just two days after the fire. While he wanted a full refund of the moorage fees he paid, approximately $3,200, Captain’s Cove counter-claimed that he owed outstanding moorage fees of about $2,600, a summer storage fee, an emergency interruption fee and a summer service fee for a total of approximately $3,500.

The tribunal ordered Captain’s Cove to pay Briddon the eight months of lost moorage services, totalling about $2,200, plus $175 in tribunal fees.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtfireShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Need for all housing identified by Vernon Mayor
Next story
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

Just Posted

Tim Palmer was sworn in as the new Revelstoke City Councillor today, Feb. 23, 2021, in council chambers with the mayor and CAO for the city present. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Palmer sworn in as new Revelstoke City Councillor

Palmer won the most votes in the Feb. 13 byelection

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Meya Musseau and Abby Maloney both in Grade 6 at Arrow Heights Elementary are pointing to the felted creations they made as part of the Wildland Wonders project the showed at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre in 2018. (File photo/Revelstoke Review)
Columbia Basin Trust funding upgrades to Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Funds are coming from the trust’s energy sustainability program

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Revelstoke Peer Support is hosting virtual peer support meetings every week. (Unsplash)
Healing in community: Peer support group expanding in Revelstoke

The virtual meetings are held once a week

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP offers apology to Kelowna Pride Society for ‘misstep’

The apology comes following the launch of the Kelowna Safe Place Program

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A small claims decision regarding the actions of a boat owner whose boat was moored at Captain’s Cove marina during a fire on July 27, 2020, favoured the boat owner. (David Konynenbelt photo)
Boat owner victorious in claim centered around Shuswap marina fire

Small claims decision stated Captain’s Cove marina near Canoe did not provide evidence of allegations

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Most Read