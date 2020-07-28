Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says to “slow down and keep an eye out”

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding the community to stay safe on the water and practice social distancing this upcoming long weekend.

Media relations officer Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said she expects this weekend to be quite busy due to the promising forecast.

“Anytime we have a long weekend and it happens to hit on really nice weather like this weekend is supposed to, we definitely see a lot more people on the lake,” said Noseworthy.

“We do have our patrol boats out and about, making sure that everyone’s being safe.”

While rafting boats together is not illegal, the RCMP reminds the community that it is important to maintain social distancing and refrain from consuming alcohol.

“What you do need to remember is that when you raft your boats together it creates a public space, according to the liquor control and licensing act,” said Noseworthy.

“So, all of that stuff starts coming into effect as open liquor is now an issue.”

On Monday, July 27, 2020, B.C.’s top doctor issued a provincial health order limiting the number of guests and visitors in short-term vacation rental homes and houseboats.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (July 27) that the limit was being set at the capacity of the home or vessel, plus five visitors, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Cases have been on the rise in B.C., with daily numbers in the 20s and 30s and 81 cases reported since Friday.

“This is to get at what we were seeing happen in various places around the province,” Henry said, citing “people having parties in their rental suites, or their house or on boats.”

The Kelowna RCMP reminds you to follow the province’s health recommendations and to have a life jacket and safety equipment aboard if you plan on being on the water. Do not drink and drive and slow down.

“Especially out on the boats, we see a lot of people going quite quickly. So, slow down and keep an eye out.”

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

