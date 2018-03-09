Body discovered in Kamloops settling pond recovered

It is unknown how the body came to be in the pond or if foul play is suspected.

Police have now been able to recover the body discovered Wednesday near the Domtar Pulp Mill.

“At this time it is still not known the gender, age or identity of the body,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, in a press release. “Once an autopsy has been completed more information will be forthcoming.”

Officers are still processing the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Employees of the pulp mill discovered the body just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time it is unknown how the body came to be in the pond, how long it has been there or if foul play is suspected.

