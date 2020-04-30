Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP attended to a reported of a dead body found on April 30, 2020. (File)

Osoyoos RCMP this morning (April 30) were called to investigate a body found by an individual on a walk.

At approximately 10 a.m., RCMP were called to a vacant lot at the end of Cottonwood Drive in Osoyoos after a pedestrian came across a deceased elderly man.

Investigators with both the RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service attended to examine the scene. RCMP do not suspect foul play to be involved.

“Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the man’s death to determine the details of how, where, when and by what means the he died.

The name and identification of the deceased has not been released for privacy.

