UPDATE: Body pull from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

UPDATE: 11:38 a.m.
Police are confirming the body found at the beach in Kelowna is not suspicious.
They are investigating the issue as a mental health matter at this time.
————
UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.
The B.C. Coroner is on site at Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna in City Park.
The coroner was called in Thursday morning after a body of a woman was discovered floating in the water of Okanagan Lake.
———
Emergency crews pulled a body from Okanagan Lake near Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna Thursday morning.
Reports say that it was a woman.
The Capital News has a reporter at the scene
More to come.
