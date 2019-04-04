UPDATE: Body pull from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

UPDATE: 11:38 a.m.

Police are confirming the body found at the beach in Kelowna is not suspicious.

They are investigating the issue as a mental health matter at this time.

————

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

The B.C. Coroner is on site at Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna in City Park.

The coroner was called in Thursday morning after a body of a woman was discovered floating in the water of Okanagan Lake.

———

Emergency crews pulled a body from Okanagan Lake near Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna Thursday morning.

Reports say that it was a woman.

The Capital News has a reporter at the scene

More to come.

