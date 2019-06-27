Born and raised Revelstokian appointed as Supreme Court of B.C. judge

Shelia Tucker, born and raised in Revelstoke has been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of B.C. (File photo)

Revelstoke born and raised Sheila Tucker has been appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of B.C.

She replaces Justice Brenda Brown who was elected to become a supernumerary judge in February.

Tucker received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature in 1986 and a Bachelor of Laws in 1991, both from the University of British Columbia.

She obtained a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School in 1992 and was called to the bar of British Columbia in 1993.

She began her career in the area of administrative law, practising at several national law firms and, for a time, serving as in-house legal counsel for the British Columbia Labour Relations Board.

For the last decade, a substantial portion of her practice focused on public law, including Charter litigation, said the news release announcing her appointment.

Beginning in 2016, she practised general litigation and public law at Shapray Cramer Fitterman Lamer LLP, with an emphasis on legal research and analysis.

Tucker is a past co-chair of the Human Rights Section of the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association. She was awarded the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association’s Liberty Award for Excellence in Legal Advocacy in 2013, and the Canadian Bar Association (B.C. Branch) Harry Rankin, QC, Pro Bono Award in 2016.

Tucker was designated Queen’s Counsel in 2016.

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General acting on the advice of the federal cabinet and recommendations from the minister of justice.

Since November 2015 there have been 300 judges appointed at the superior court level.

 

