Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger died of head injuries, death certificate says

The notorious Boston crime boss Oct. 30

FILE - This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James “Whitey” Bulger. Bulger died in federal custody after being sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons say he died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

AA death certificate confirms that notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger died of blunt force injuries to the head in prison last year.

The document obtained by NBC Boston says the 89-year-old Bulger was “assaulted by other(s)” and was found in his cell at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 30.

Bulger was serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes when he was beaten to death in his prison cell, hours after he was transferred to a West Virginia prison.

Bulger became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in late 1994. He was captured in 2011.

No charges have been filed in Bulger’s death, but officials have said two Massachusetts mobsters are under suspicion in his killing.

READ MORE: Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man tosses cellphone, removed from Trump’s NRA speech
Next story
Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

High 13 degrees

Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Coming together in Lake Country for Wounded Warriors Day

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park teams with the Okanagan Chain Gang to raise money for WWC

City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Okanagan College nabs seven medals at Skills BC

Gold medals were won by students Josh Burnell and Kendall Giesbrecht.

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Cache Creek man accused of murder out on bail in Kelowna supportive housing

Corey Harkness is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 14 shooting in Cache Creek

Most Read