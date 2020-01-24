Break in artist refuses to be framed

No one is being framed in this break in.

According to Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes a person or persons broke into a rural home, which was unoccupied, and stole several prints.

“They took the pictures and left the frames.”

Hughes said the pictures have little monetary value.

The crime was just recently reported to police, and occurred sometime over the past few weeks at approximately the 24 km mark on Princeton Summerland Road.

The homeowners are part-time residents.

Hughes said it’s a timely reminder for people with seasonal homes to have someone check on their houses when they are away.

If possible owners should make sure their properties are maintained in their absence, to deter thieves.

“We encourage people to have someone plow your driveway if you going to be away for a period of time.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada affirms acquittals in refusing to hear Tamil migrant case

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Revy, drive safe

And clear the snow off your car

Rain for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closure until 2 p.m.

Nearly 12,000 children living in poverty throughout Okanagan: report

BC Child Poverty Report Card includes stats for Central and North Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen

Kelowna grandmother scammed of $14,000 in phone scam

RCMP warn of Granparent Scam in the Okanagan after December incident

Semi truck collides with snowshed near Revelstoke in fatal crash

The incident occurred early this morning

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Melted snow uncovers problematic potholes in Vernon

Temperature swings, precipitation behind cracked pavement, city says

Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will be tooting their horn for the 60th Winter Carnival parade

Mayors call for ‘calmness’ as highway rockslide cuts Tofino, Ucluelet off from supplies

Ministry of transportation expects to open road for “essential travel only” from noon-8 p.m. Friday.

Campfires no longer permitted at Kelowna scout camp

City of Kelowna said they rejected Camp Dunlop’s fire permit due to stricter bylaws

Symphony shows versatility with rock odyssey

Musicians play Otis Rush in the morning, Bryan Adams in the afternoon, Natalie Cole in the evening

LETTER: Kindness and compassion needed around cats

I’ve observed callous disregard, and sometimes even contempt, exhibited towards these sentient beings

4.8 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

VIDEO: Mass coronavirus quarantines seen in China won’t happen in Canada, authorities say

‘If a case comes here, and it is probably … it will still be business as normal’

Most Read