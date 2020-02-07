A car crashed through the front of Little Owl Academy in Kelowna on Friday morning (Feb. 7). (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News).

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

A car smashed through the front of a childcare centre in Kelowna Friday morning, however it doesn’t appear there are any injuries.

The car crashed through Little Owl Academy, located on Kane Road in Glemore, around 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews and police are on scene and assessing the situation.

Little Owl Academy will be closed for the rest of the day.

