BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.

Interior Health has confirmed 27 residents and one staff member have now tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver.

Eight residents at the Oliver care home had tested positive for COVID-19 on the weekend. Interior Health (IH) declared the outbreak Sunday night. But on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 28.

“Targeted additional testing is occurring and will continue for all staff and residents; this includes mobilizing an Interior Health outreach testing team to expedite testing onsite,” said IH in a news release.

Interior Health is working with the staff and administration at McKinney to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained, and that families are kept apprised of the developing outbreak.

Everyone’s condition is currently stable and no transmission has been detected in association with the South Okanagan General Hospital. McKinney Place is attached to the hospital.

There is new information about the outbreak at Penticton’s Village by the Station too.

According to the health authority, one resident and one staff member had tested positive for the virus as of Dec. 5. But today, that number has increased to three.

This is the second time, IH has declared an outbreak at Village by the Station. They don’t indicate if the new case is staff or a resident.

IH is reporting 74 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 2,339.

· 637 cases are active and on isolation

· Seventeen people are in hospital; three of them in ICU.

· Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.

All of these additional cases were lab confirmed after today’s data reporting cut-off, therefore they are not counted among the 74 new cases today, but will be reflected in tomorrow’s numbers, said the health authority.

