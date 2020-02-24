Lorrie Blackmore, mother to the late Devon Blackmore, says she was shocked to hear Kiera Bourque’s guilty plea to manslaughter this morning in Penticton Surpreme Court. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Breaking: Penticton woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of boyfriend

Kiera Bourque pleaded guilty in a Penticton courtroom on Monday

Shocked, is what Lorrie Blackmore is feeling after Kiera Bourque pled guilty to killing her son.

There were tears in the Penticton Surpreme Court gallery this morning (Feb. 24) as Kiera Bourque submitted an unexpected guilty plea to manslaughter.

In April last year, Bourque appeared in court charged with manslaughter in the death of her 17-year-old boyfriend, Devon Blackmore. The teen died on April 2, 2017, at a Penticton residence after he was allegedly administered morphine by Bourque.

Bourque had elected for trial by jury, which was scheduled to begin on April 6, 2020.

READ MORE: Penticton woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in court

“We had no idea that she was going to be pleading guilty today,” said Blackmore outside the courthouse. “That’s always been an option that she could change her plea at any time… hearing her plead guilty was a shock.”

Blackmore stood in front of the Penticton Law Courts as she spoke to media, her family members standing close by.

“For us, it’s been a long three years,” she continued. “Very emotional, up and downs.”

She explained that while she was not looking forward to sitting through a trial and hearing every minute of how Devon passed away, she was hoping to hear a jury say the words, ‘guilty’.

The matter is set to return to Penticton Supreme Court on June 8 for sentencing.

More to come.

