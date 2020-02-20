Protesters have set up alongside Highway 97 near L&A Cross Road Feb. 20 in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en blockade of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

BREAKING: Protesters set up beside Vernon highway

The peaceful protest is in solidarty with Wet’suwet’en

Several protesters have set up alongside a busy Vernon highway.

Stationed along Highway 97 near L&A Cross Road, a handful of protesters are standing in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en blockade of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project.

They have come from Kelowna, Okanagan Indian Band, Splatsin, Chase, Penticton and Enderby.

The organizer said OKIB and Splatsin are not endorsing the protest.

RCMP vehicles are on scene preventing a blockade.

The demonstration is not affecting traffic.

A blockade was established earlier today near Salmon Arm and is currently obstructing the CP Rail tracks west of Chase.

More information to come.

Pipeline

A protest is taking place on L&A Crossings Road and Highway 97. (Google Maps)

Most Read