A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. The fire grew to an estimated 824 ha, according to a BC Wildfire update on Sunday, July 24. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

Brenda Creek fire grows to an estimated of 824 ha

Crews continue to battle the fire and protect the transmission line in the area

The Brenda Creek fire has grown to an estimated size of 824 ha, according to BC Wildfire in an update on Sunday, July 24.

Fire behaviour was “relatively calm” on Saturday and Sunday morning, but may increase this afternoon, BC Wildfire said. The fire continues to threaten the transmission line and crews are working to protect the power source using a mass water delivery system.

“The transmission line remains operational,” said BC Wildfire in the Sunday morning update.

Temperatures will be warmer in the coming days which may result in increased fire activity. Stronger winds may occur because the forecasted high pressure system has moved to the north. This could challenge guard lines and crews.

Forty-six firefighters, four helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire today. They are supported by 34 additional staff, including the BC Wildfire Service incident management team.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Minimal fire growth observed at Brenda Creek Wildfire

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresCity of KelownaCity of West Kelowna

Previous story
Fatal crash closes Kelowna road

Just Posted

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

Three Valley Lake Fire on July 20. (Photo by Nicole Rodriguez-Garcia)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District monitoring risk of rockfall near Three Valley Lake Chateau

Chase RCMP responded to a report of “shots fired” on July 13, 2021. (File photo)
Driver claims he was shot at during road rage incident in Chase: Police

Rylie “Coyote” Marchand is a 20-year-old MMA champion who credits the Okanagan Indian Band community for supporting her journey. (Kelsie Kilawna photo)
Syilx MMA champion Rylie ‘Coyote’ Marchand reflection of Okanagan community