Brenda Creek fire grows to an estimated of 824 ha

Crews continue to battle the fire and protect the transmission line in the area

The Brenda Creek fire has grown to an estimated size of 824 ha, according to BC Wildfire in an update on Sunday, July 24.

Fire behaviour was “relatively calm” on Saturday and Sunday morning, but may increase this afternoon, BC Wildfire said. The fire continues to threaten the transmission line and crews are working to protect the power source using a mass water delivery system.

“The transmission line remains operational,” said BC Wildfire in the Sunday morning update.

Temperatures will be warmer in the coming days which may result in increased fire activity. Stronger winds may occur because the forecasted high pressure system has moved to the north. This could challenge guard lines and crews.

Forty-six firefighters, four helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire today. They are supported by 34 additional staff, including the BC Wildfire Service incident management team.

bc wildfiresCity of KelownaCity of West Kelowna