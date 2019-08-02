Building planned for West Summerland Station site

Project will commemorate history of rail travel in region

RAILWAY HERITAGE An artist’s conception shows the design of the building to be constructed at the site of the West Summerland Location. The building will feature photographs with the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive. (Image submitted)

The Summerland Rotary Club has committed to help with the construction of a new building, along the Kettle Valley Steam Railway line.

The project is a partnership between the municipality, the Summerland Rotary Club, the Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society, the Summerland Kinsmen, Summerland Builders Mart and private individuals.

The building will be constructed at the site of the former West Summerland Station.

The original station and outbuildings are gone from the site.

The building and platform is intended to pay homage to Summerland’s railway history.

It will also serve as a stop along the Trans Canada Trail, as the trail passes the station on its route through Summerland.

During the railway era, from 1915 to 1964, Summerland was on the southern British Columbia railway line.

Most of the rails and ties have since been removed and the railway line has been converted to rail trails.

The Trans Canada Trail follows the old railway line and uses the rail bed for much of its route in British Columbia.

In Summerland, sections of the original railway still exist, from the Trout Creek Trestle to the Prairie Valley Station

It will also have map guides posted in or near the building, since the Trans Canada Trail will pass by the West Summerland Station.

A tourist train operates along the tracks in Summerland and passes by the original location of the West Summerland Station.

