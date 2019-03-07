Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

A B.C. MLA says the gender wage gap is often talked about but rarely acted on, and believes a law focused on recording equal pay will hold businesses accountable.

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux introduced the Equal Pay Reporting Act in the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday. If passed, the bill would require businesses that employ 50 or more people to provide an annual breakdown of the mean and medium regular pay and bonuses, by gender.

“Unfortunately, these issues affect 50 per cent of the workforce who are not compensated in line with their male counterparts,” Cadieux said. “This bill is designed to bring light to this issue and provide an opportunity for businesses to address inequality head-on.”

READ MORE: Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace

Cadieux announced a similar bill last year, called the Equal Pay Certification Act to encourage publicly traded companies in the province to consider measures to improve pay equity. Despite it receiving unanimous support to be sent for second reading, the bill stalled.

