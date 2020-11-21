A homeless camp is set up behind Polson Park, near the Kal Tire head office over the summer. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

A homeless camp is set up behind Polson Park, near the Kal Tire head office over the summer. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

Bylaw responds to increased calls to deal with North Okanagan homeless

Seasonal enforcement officers had 1,568 calls, compared to 1,382 during same period in 2019

More calls were made this year to minimize the impact of street entrenched people on businesses and the public.

The Bylaw Compliance Seasonal Enforcement Program ran from April 27 to Nov. 1. The four members, who were out seven days a week, starting at 8 a.m. and investigated 1,568 calls. The busiest month was June with 362 calls. The seasonal staff dealt mainly with street entrenched persons target analysis (SEPTA) individuals, which made up 40 per cent of the overall bylaw files during that period. That is up from 33 per cent (1,382 SEPTA calls) in 2019.

“The seasonal staff dealt with 292 individual SEPTA persons over the course of the program. While many of these individuals were transient and only dealt with by seasonal staff on one instance, some were daily contacts dealt with throughout the entire program period,” protective services manager Darren Lees said. “While all 292 individuals were street entrenched not all were homeless.”

They also assisted RCMP with 25 of the SEPTA clients identified as subjects of criminal arrest warrants. Police attended and all identified were taken into custody.

The seasonal officers would require clearing of temporary shelters at Polson Park and other locations were packed up by 9 a.m. They also helped city operations workers to clear large amounts of rubbish and abandoned camp debris from sidewalks and boulevards throughout the city.

Working closely with the RCMP, the seasonal bylaw staff focused on Polson, Becker and Linear parks.

They also attended prohibited temporary shelter locations such as the Vernon Recreation Complex and Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre grounds. Officers conducted additional patrols of the area due to safety and vandalism concerns from while shelter services were located at the Vernon Curling Club.

READ MORE: Vernon temporary homeless shelter moves to warehouse off 25th Avenue

But they were also there to help. Working closely with the street entrenched individuals, the officers made sure they were aware of and had access to various community resources available through local social service providers.

“Although calls for service to bylaw compliance continue to rise steadily year over year, the availability of the additional seasonal staff members permitted bylaw compliance to provide a more proactive response to our community’s concerns, manage the workload of increasing calls for service from the public and mitigate the impact of the street entrenched on the community,” Lees said.

READ MORE: 51 per cent of Vernon bylaw calls related to street entrenched population

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Homeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna’s KLO Middle School
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna care home

Just Posted

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on March 2, 2020. (Contributed)
Hwy 1 to close intermittently for avalanche control over Rogers Pass

Control is planned Nov. 21

According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s website the mountain boasts North America’s greatest vertical at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft) along with an average snowfall of 10.5 metres (34.4 ft). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

Resort expected to open Nov. 27

pixabay
Liam’s Lowdown: 10 things to do at home during COVID-19

Just because we’re staying home, doesn’t mean we can’t try something new

car.
Morning Start: If you sneeze while driving at 60 mph, your eyes are closed for around 50 feet

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Dash-cam footage captured on Nov. 18 shows a near miss involving a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Video: Semi truck running red light nearly collides with car in Salmon Arm

In response to dash-cam footage, Mayor Alan Harrison detailed planned downtown highway upgrades

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Orchard Manor care home. (Google Maps Image)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna care home

Visits to Orchard Manor care home have been temporarily halted.

KLO Middle School is located in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna’s KLO Middle School

The individual is self-isolating at home, according to Interior Health

A homeless camp is set up behind Polson Park, near the Kal Tire head office over the summer. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)
Bylaw responds to increased calls to deal with North Okanagan homeless

Seasonal enforcement officers had 1,568 calls, compared to 1,382 during same period in 2019

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Maple Leaf Foods owed no duty of care to Mr. Sub Franchisees

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Biocover test site at Campbell Mountain Landfill. Photo courtesy of Sperling Hansen.
Dyer: Campbell Mountain Landfill project stops powerful greenhouse gas

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Most Read