Camping in Jasper National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Some of Canada’s national parks will be opening as soon as June 1, but outdoor enthusiasts should anticipate a slow re-opening amid the ongoing pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 14) that the federal government will take a phased-in approach to opening national parks and heritage sites. None will be open in time for the upcoming Victoria long weekend.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Parks Canada oversees 38 parks and 171 historic sites – including seven parks and 90 other sites in B.C.

Trudeau said that parks may not re-open as quickly if in close proximity to First Nation reserves. Meanwhile, some parks will only partially re-open.

In B.C., some provincial parks are opening Thursday.

ALSO READ: B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan
Next story
Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Just Posted

Train collides with vehicle in Revelstoke

There were no injuries according to government report

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is accused of the sexual assault of one of his passengers in an early morning drop-off on May 26, 2019

Top court rejects Taseko’s appeal on New Prosperity mine rejection

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to a serious late-April crash along Highway 97

Investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light, striking another vehicle

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Investigators believe an SUV turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection

Work paves the way for North Okanagan highway improvements

Vernon, Lumby, Falkland, Enderby, Salmon Arm among $7.2 million in repaving

Most Read