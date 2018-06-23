Canadian goverment announces $167.4 to protect endagered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

An endangered whale population along B.C.’s coastline will receive a boost from the federal government following the announcement of Canada’s Whales Initiative on June 22.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau was in Vancouver where he announced $167.4 million under the initiative to help protect the recovery of three whale species, the southern resident killer whale, the North Atlantic right whale and the St. Lawrence Estuary beluga.

A press statement highlights B.C.’s southern resident killer whale — whose habitat extends from the southeastern Alaska to California central California — as a species whose survival is under imminent threat due to lack of prey, underwater noise and contaminants in their environment. It is estimated that there are approximately 76 remaining in its population.

READ MORE: Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

Some of the measures suggested to address these issues include reducing the fishery removal for Chinook salmon be 25-35 per cent to increase availability of the whale’s food source, moving marine vessels away from key foraging grounds and at least 200 metres away from killer whales, and working with BC Ferries to reduce underwater noise that has negative impacts on killer whales.

READ MORE: Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

“I am encouraged by how the Government of Canada and its partners have come together to help protect and recover Canada’s endangered whales,” said Garneau in the statement. “With more eyes in the sky and ears in the water, the southern resident killer whale will get additional protection as we work together to reduce threats.”


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000
Next story
Reported stabbing in Lake Country

Just Posted

Revelstoke Museum explores the history of the Sinixt First Nation

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives hosted a special presentation Thursday surrounding the… Continue reading

CSRD recycling depots now accepting ‘Flexible Plastic Packaging’

CSRD recycling depots are now accepting items such as stand-up pouches, crinkly… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust invests in preserving history

The Columbia Basin Trust recently committed over $2 million to 42 heritage… Continue reading

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Revelstoke bylaw officers to enforce parking time limits

Parking tickets will be issued by the City of Revelstoke’s Bylaw Enforcement… Continue reading

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

Canadian goverment announces $167.4 to protect endagered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

Reported stabbing in Lake Country

Police are believed to be investigating after a reported stabbing at a house party Friday night

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

Most Read