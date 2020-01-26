(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low

Lunar New Year celebrations are set to get underway in Vancouver’s Chinatown late Sunday morning, while at least one other event in the Lower Mainland has been cancelled over fears of coronavirus.

The Live in Langley Chinese Association cancelled its gala, which was also sponsored by the Township of Langley.

Fears have risen after authorities announced yesterday that a patient had been diagnosed with Canada’s first case of coronavirus after travelling to Toronto from Wuhan, China.

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low and Canadians should not be alarmed they will contract the virus in a casual setting.

She said people should take normal precautions but otherwise continue their lives.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, echoed the health minister, adding Canadians should wash their hands, avoid coughing near people and stay home if they are feeling unwell.

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China, but it remains to be seen whether it’s as dangerous as the common flu, which kills 3,500 people every year in Canada alone.

READ MORE: No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

The Canadian Press

