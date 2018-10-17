Revelstoke City Council adopted the four bylaw amendments that make up the cannabis regulation framework at yesterday’s special council meeting. (File photo)

Cannabis is legal, what do you need to know in Revelstoke?

Smoking regulations and business licenses are specific to a municipality

Yesterday city council adopted the cannabis framework regulating cannabis use, sales and production in Revelstoke in anticipation of federal legalization today.

The federal and provincial government have legislated things such as possession amounts, cannabis sales and DUI testing, however, the city is able to control things such as where residents can use cannabis and where retail and production can take place within the city.

READ MORE: Don't be dazed and confused about legalization

The city amended four bylaws to regulate cannabis use, sales and production in the city.

Clean Air Bylaw

Cannabis use regulations are more similar to alcohol regulations than to cigarette regulations. Smoking cannabis is not permitted in public areas including roads and parking lots within public parks.

However, users are allowed to smoke cannabis on private property, which includes a rented campsite.

The bylaw outlines fines for those breaking the rules: $200 for smoking inside a community facility, park, city cemetery, transit shelter or buffer zone or at a special event and $300 for those who remove or destroy a posted bylaw sign.

Zoning Bylaw

Cannabis stores are not permitted within 100 metres of schools, day cares, community centres, youth centres, public parks or playgrounds and any other municipally-owned or operated facilities or sites catering to youth.

Cannabis stores must be at least 100 metres apart in the central business district, the downtown fringe commercial zone, the Victoria Road Commercial District and the Victoria Road Commercial/Residential District.

Cannabis stores must be at least 300 metres apart in the Highway Commercial District, the Service Commercial District and the Neighbourhood Public House zone.

Production facilities will be allowed in the Light Industrial District and the General Industrial District, however they must be 15 metres away from any property line that is zoned or used for a residence.

Business Licensing and Regulation Bylaw

People applying for a license for a production facility are required to submit their license to operate from Health Canada, a detailed report by a professional engineer on all discharges that will come from the facility, including noise, sanitary and storm sewer, stream and/or groundwater and an odour assessment report and ventilation plan by an environmental professional who specializes in air quality.

People applying for a retail sales license must provide their license to operate from B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

The hours of operation are limited to 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Fees and Charges Bylaw

A cannabis retail sales business application requiring a public consultation and/or a council resolution will be $1,000 plus a $500 advertising fee. An application for an amendment, that does not require public consultation or a council resolution will cost $250. A business license for a retail store will cost $200.

An application for a cannabis production facility license that requires notifications will cost $250. A business license will cost $1,000.

READ MORE: Results from Revelstoke's cannabis regulations survey are in

 

