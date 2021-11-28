Area affected by outage. (FortisBC)

Car crash knocks power to South East Kelowna

More than 3,000 FortisBC customers are in the dark

More than 3,000 FortisBC customers are without power in South East Kelowna following a crash on Benvoulin Road.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m., Sunday,

Residents of South East Kelowna, Hall Road, Munson and Guisachan area are in the dark.

Some took to social media Sunday night to report Benvoulin is closed near Don’O’Ray Farms as emergency crews are on scene.

Street lights are out along Benvoulin downtown Springfield Road.

FortisBC is reporting power should be restored by 1 a.m.

READ MORE: COSAR rescues couple missing from Lake Country outing

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twittersubscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelownapower outages

Previous story
Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth

Just Posted

The Similkameen River near Highway 3, approximately 15 east of Princeton. Photo Facebook
Highway 3 east of Princeton starting to flood

Revelstoke High School in1954 showing some of the additions. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4205)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 25

Rosanna Wijenberg alongside a large cedar tree at Frisby Ridge north of Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Ecologist concerned about Revelstoke forests despite expanded logging deferrals

Cokato Rd south of Fernie was impacted by flooding 10 days ago when the first atmospheric river hit the province. (Image courtesy of Valerie Barry)
High streamflow advisory issued for Kootenays, Upper Columbia region