Car fire closes Vernon street

An early-morning car fire has a local street closed while investigations are underway.

BX Swan Lake Fire Department were alerted to the blaze on Francis Street at 5:43 a.m.

“It was fully engulfed when I was on scene, there’s nothing left of it,” said firefighter James Hyer, who was first on scene.

There was also no one around.

The car, parked on the side of the road, is now being inspected by police, who have the street closed off.

