Photo illustration

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

An RCMP officer’s vehicle was rammed by a suspect evading police Sunday morning near Head of the Lake Road in Vernon.

On July 8, shortly before 2 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a distraught male causing a disturbance outside a residence in the Willow Shore Crescent area, on the Westside of Okanagan Lake. A male could be heard yelling and screaming while banging on the door of a residence.

Officers responded to the area, however prior to their arrival, the male fled in a small grey four-door vehicle. Police located the vehicle shortly after at the intersection of Head of the Lake Road and Highway 97, where it was stopped. An officer attempted to perform a roadside stop when the suspect drove toward the police vehicle, colliding with the driver’s side front end causing significant damage.

“After colliding with the police vehicle, the suspect vehicle took off at high rates of speed back down Head of the Lake Road,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There is no such thing as a routine traffic stop and each stop is considered high risk. This officer is fortunate he was not injured during this incident.”

Extensive patrols were made for the vehicle and suspect driver, however, both were not located. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. naturopath fined $20,000 over improper cosmetic injections

Just Posted

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Shuswap U15 girls make history at Provincial Cup

Soccer team brings home BC gold medal for the first time ever for region

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 11

Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned… Continue reading

Mountain Sound bring signature heavy jazz with a message back to Revelstoke for Summer Street Fest 2018

Classical training and free-spirited swinging rhythms collide in the dynamics of Kelowna’s… Continue reading

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

B.C. naturopath fined $20,000 over improper cosmetic injections

Allan Strauss of Maple Ridge also surrendered his licence for four years

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

The suit alleges the Broncos bus should have seatbelts

Group says 78 women, girls, killed across Canada in last six months

Nearly one-in-six of the women were Indigenous

UBC ‘breakthrough discovery’ will change treatment for COPD patients

By 2020, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus

Juventus said Tuesday it paid 112 million euros ($131.5 million) for Ronaldo

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

Most Read