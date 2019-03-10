Carleton University professor killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

The president of Carleton University has confirmed that a professor with the school is among the victims of a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

Benoit-Antoine Bacon says the entire Carleton community is mourning the death of Pius Adesanmi, a professor in the English department.

Bacon says Adesanmi received The Penguin Prize for African Writing in 2010.

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after departing from Bole Airport in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya.

All 157 passengers and crew died in the crash.

READ MORE: 18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Golden retriever stolen from back yard in Kelowna

The dog was lured from the backyard in the Pandosy area

‘Can’t imagine not having one’: municipalities weight in on communications officer debate

Most municipalities in B.C. have a communications officer or team

Former MP breaks silence, comments on politics today

Known for his outspoken conservatism, Darrel Stinson was MP for the Okanagan-Shuswap from 1993-2006.

Building on a lifetime of entrepreneurship

Rebekah Jenkins is all business

Okanagan snowpack: February relatively normal

The Okanagan saw 81 per cent of normal and South Thompson saw 83 per cent of normal snowpack.

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Rockets fall to Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers defeated the Rockets 2-1 Saturday night

Warriors look to end series with Wenatchee Wild

West Kelowna Warriors hope to end the series at game 6 Sunday night

Kelowna chefs compete for title of champion

The main event for Battle at the Brewery will feature Chris Braun and James Holmes

Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts to perform at Penticton Peach Festival

The group is re-uniting for a special headliner performance at the Penticton Peach Festival

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

Powder report: Lots of sun and some snow on Okanagan Mountains

Sunny skies and calm winds will make for an enjoyable day on the slopes

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Clear skies expected for first day of daylight savings time

Snow may return tomorrow, but the whole region will enjoy some sun today

Most Read