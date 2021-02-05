A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

The case of missing 23-year-old Chilliwack woman, Shaelene Keeler Bell, and other missing women in Chilliwack and other B.C. communities are not connected, RCMP said in a statement.

“There is no trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women in Chilliwack,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, media liaison officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment on Thursday, Feb. 4. “Social media posts associating the search for Shaelene Bell to missing person investigations in other communities are incorrect and not consistent with evidence gathered to this point of our investigation.”

Following the disappearance of Bell on Jan. 30, people took to social media suggesting her case, along with other missing B.C. women cases, were connected.

“While social media is an important tool for sharing information, it can also provide a platform to spread misinformation causing needless fear within the community,” Rail said.

As investigators continue to search for Bell they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

She is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds. She left her apartment in the 9300-block of Edward Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. Her 2021 Hyundai Tucson that she was driving was found in the 47000-block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

“Chilliwack RCMP urge folks to confirm information they are sharing is accurate before posting to social media.”

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Missing woman

