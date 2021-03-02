The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline

Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

A Castlegar teen’s grandmother’s house has always been a safe space, a spot for the teen to retreat to when she wanted to escape from stress or needed some breathing room.

On Feb. 21, that space was marred with blood in a chaotic turn of events that ended with the unnamed teen, 15, being stabbed and her friend being injured by a complete stranger brandishing a knife.

As the physical injuries continue to heal, the Castlegar teen who had only recently been fighting for her life, is ready to tell her story – perhaps as a way to heal the invisible injuries that come from a traumatizing event.

On the night of the incident, the teen and a friend were hanging out at her grandma’s. Expecting another friend to arrive soon, the pair left the door unlocked. They didn’t show, and the two girls fell asleep on couches in the living room.

Some time later, the teen awoke to find a stranger in the house, rummaging through the kitchen.

She says the woman allegedly located a large knife and began swinging it from over her own shoulder towards her abdomen saying that she needed to kill herself.

“She started saying nonsensical stuff,” said the teen, who described the woman as being in a crazed state of mind. “Like we are trapped and they are going to find us. Then she said we all need to kill ourselves.”

The girls tried to calm the woman down, but when that failed, the teen said she was going to call the police. That seemed to set the intruder off even more.

“Whenever we said we were not going to kill ourselves, she would slash the knife at us,” recounted the teen. “Not like a little jab, but like a full-on serial killer slash.”

The teen’s friend was struck with the knife, but was able to escape out the back door, running for help.

The teen headed towards the front of the home, making it just outside the door. The woman continued to attack, slashing her forearm before tackling her to the ground where she continued to punch her.

The teen escaped through a small opening between a fence and the back of a commercial building.

“I went and sat on the sidewalk, and there was just blood pooling around me.”

What happened next remains a bit cloudy for the teen as she was in and out of consciousness. She remembers her best friend showing up, flagging down an ambulance and staying with her while she was loaded inside.

Her wounds are numerous — both inside and out. There were eight serious stab wounds and a multitude of other lacerations that required stitches. One punctured her lung, one needed surgery. The teen will have scars on her back, legs, torso, forearm and face – a permanent reminder of the attack.

Then there are the emotional scars. The teen’s mom says the teen has been experiencing flashbacks and night terrors.

The teen expects the night of Feb. 21 to stay with her in the immediate future, but refuses to have it define her as a person.

“Before, my concerns were about if people at school liked me, now I realize there are much bigger problems,” she said.

The teen’s injuries are also going to keep her from pursing her passion for gymnastics for a while, with doctors warning some of the damage may be permanent.

Before the attack, she could be found on the gymnastics floor five days a week. But the stab to her calf ripped through muscle and tendon and the teen is not allowed to put any weight on it for a month. She will then start physiotherapy with the hopes of one day returning to the sport she loves.

Sasha Prokaski, of no fixed address, is facing assault charges, as well as break and enter. She remains in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

She is expected to appear before a provincial court judge in Castlegar on March 17.

PREVIOUS: Woman charged for allegedly entering Castlegar home and stabbing 2 teens

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after armed robbery in downtown Castlegar


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to 17 assault incidents in February

Just Posted

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has received a grant for the completion of housing reports for Electoral Areas B, D, and F. (Gerry Leibel photo)
Grant allows Columbia Shuswap Regional District to finish housing reports

Study toidentify issues such as affordability and accessibility specific to Areas B, D and F

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

Ice rescue on Shannon Lake. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.
‘Ice season is over’; West Kelowna crews rescue man from icy lake

A man in his 60’s was pulled from the waters of Shannon Lake after falling through

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Ponderosa Primary Care Centre in Penticton is considered a model for care clinics going forward by the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice. (Monique Tamminga)
Mayor of Oliver calls on province to address South Okanagan doctor shortage

‘None of the people in our acquaintance that we’ve come to know here in Oliver have their own doctor’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Dr. Amit Desai of St. Francis Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)
B.C. has now vaccinated more people from COVID-19 than total confirmed cases

B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Concerned residents, business owners launch petition against Penticton homeless shelter

BC Housing wants to extend the ‘temporary’ Victory Church shelter for one year

Most Read