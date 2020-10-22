Cat stuck in tree for two days saved by Shuswap firefighters

Rescue also an opportunity to train with ladder truck

It was the classic cat-stuck-in-the-tree call, but also training opportunity.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Sicamous Fire Department responded to, and rescued a cat stranded near the top of a tall tree. In the process, firefighters got some practice using their ladder truck.

According to Fire Chief Brett Ogino, the black cat had already been up the tree for two nights. Darkness was falling on the third when the fire department was called. In most cases like this, there is no way for the fire department to use their ladder truck due to overhead hazards like powerlines, but Ogino said in this instance they were able to carefully line it up.

Ogino said the rescue served as valuable practice on the use of the track and its expanding ladder.

The cat was brought down the ladder to a waiting family that Ogino said was very grateful for the help.

“We like pets too – pets count,” Ogino said.



