Kamloops This Week

Kamloops This Week

Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

  • Mar. 2, 2021 4:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

The cause of a fire in a scrap metal fire at the Mission Flats landfill on the weekend will remain undetermined as fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area to even find where the blaze began.

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, with toxic black smoke rising from the site, visible from around the city.

Crews made slow progress on dousing the fire, with the final embers extinguished the next morning.

Fire investigator Ray Webster told KTW it’s not possible to nail down the fire’s origin because so much of the metal was moved in the process of fighting the blaze.

The fire started as city crews at the dump were using a bulldozer to compact the scrap metal pile to allow for more products to be added. Smoke appeared during that process and flames erupted, Webster said.

Another reason a cause cannot be found is that, while it’s clear a combustable substance in the pile led to the fire, investigators cannot determine what it was as they don’t know exactly what comprised the heap.

“We know there’s plastics, we know there’s metal, old paint, there’s all kinds of stuff,” Webster said.

He estimated the pile to be about 1,200 square feet in size.

Hypothetically speaking, a fire such as the one at the landfill could be caused by the movement of metal from the bulldozer, creating a spark that ignites a substance, such as gasoline leaking from an item within the pile, Webster told KTW.

He said the scrap metal pile at the Mission Flats landfill is unsupervised and warned people to ensure they are not throwing flammable items onto it. Residents should ensure items like propane tanks and old lawn mowers are purged of all fuel before being taken to the dump.

The Mission Flats landfill has since reopened.

READ MORE: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

READ MORE: Salmon Arm RCMP respond to 17 assault incidents in February

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After worst year on record, Canada’s economy enters 2021 with double-digit growth
Next story
Canada can’t ‘power past coal’ and keep exporting it, environment group says

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)
Police watchdog says North Okanagan RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

The images are of Bald Eagles feeding.
Photos: Birds of prey

Princeton photographer captures compelling photos of a Bald Eagle breakfast

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

HOPE Okanagan’s Stay at Home Gala will raise funds to help serve Kelowna and Vernon’s vulnerable. (HOPE Okanagan)
Non-profit hosts virtual gala to support Okanagan’s vulnerable

HOPE Okanagan wants to raise awareness and support for those struggling in the streets

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

An off-duty Vernon Taxi driver got a 24-hour licence suspension, vehicle towed, after failing a standardized field sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (John E Green - Facebook)
Vernon Taxi towed after driver suspected impaired

Off-duty cab towed from McDonald’s drive-thru early Tuesday morning

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

Most Read