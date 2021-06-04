File image of dog wearing cone. (Pixabay photo)

File image of dog wearing cone. (Pixabay photo)

Central Okanagan dog control quashes rumour of increase in canine attacks

Posts to Facebook allege there has been an increase in dogs biting other dogs

A social media post stating there has been an increase in dog-on-dog attacks in Kelowna is garnering a lot of attention.

However, according to officials, there might not be much evidence to back up the claim.

A recent post on Facebook alleged veterinarians in Kelowna are seeing an increase in the number of dogs coming to their clinics with bites from other canines. One woman claimed a Kelowna vet told her that their clinic sees up to four pups a day with injuries suffered from dog attacks.

However, Regional District of the Central Okanagan bylaw enforcement director Corie Griffiths said there hasn’t been an increase in reports of dog attacks this year or even in the last couple of years.

“We have not received an increase of complaints at dog control. We also have not heard from any vets who are reporting an increase in dog bites,” she said.

According to Griffiths, dog control works hand-in-hand with several Kelowna vets and that if there were an issue regarding an uptick in canine attacks, she would have heard about it.

“I would be surprised if vets are seeing a number of dogs come in with injuries and it not being reported to us,” Griffiths explained. “We would investigate all complaints of aggressive or dangerous dogs in the regional district.”

Historically the number one cause of dog attacks is when the pups are off-leash.

“Our responsible dog ownership bylaw states all dogs must be on leash in a public place or private property unless it is the owner’s property or in a designated off-leash area such as a dog park,” explained Griffiths.

She said the bylaw exists to protect the animal as off-leash dogs have a higher likelihood of being hit by a vehicle, attacked by wildlife or other dogs.

On an average dog, control receives about 1,600 complaints a year, ranging from dangerous or aggressive dogs to barking to dogs being at large.

Of those 1,600, dog control sees about 90 aggressive complaints that are all investigated.

“These numbers have stayed the same year-over-year for quite some time now,” said Griffiths.

Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital also confirmed he has not seen an increase in injuries caused by other dogs at his clinic.

Owners caught with their dogs off-leash can be fined anywhere from $150 for the first offence to $300 for the third.

If dogs are deemed aggressive or dangerous following a dog control investigation, owners can be fined $300 or $1,000 respectively.

The fine for impounding aggressive dogs ranges from $250 for the first offence to $750 for the third. Impounding a dangerous dog costs $500 for the first offence to $3,000 for the third.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties search for missing teen girl

READ MORE: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs

Previous story
Fourth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital
Next story
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident. (Contributed)
The Parent Bench: When your child is struggling to read

Parenting advice from an expert

The money will also be used to buy a new bus. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke school board approves $1M in capital projects

The money will go to renovate Arrow Heights Elementary and replace a bus

Revelstoke Courthouse shortly after it was completed in 1913. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 5980)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 3

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Collective Carpentry, a manufacturer of sustainable, high performance custom homes in Revelstoke and across the region, received funding from the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. This is a picture from their worksite in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Collective Carpentry granted money from CleanBC

The Invermere based company has a project on the go in Revelstoke

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Fourth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive on unit 3E at the hospital

File image of dog wearing cone. (Pixabay photo)
Central Okanagan dog control quashes rumour of increase in canine attacks

Posts to Facebook allege there has been an increase in dogs biting other dogs

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occaison can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions hit younger workers in April, May

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is looking to improve communications with Indigenous communities in the region. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen developing communications plan for Indigenous communities

Discussion has been held with Penticton Indian Band

Assetou Coubily is sharing her negative experience at Royal Jubilee Hospital on May 10, where she frets her race played into the care she received. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Black woman worries racial bias affected her care at B.C. hospital

She reluctantly visited ER on doctor’s urging, says staff disregarded her pain, concerns

Most Read