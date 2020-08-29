COSAR and West Kelowna Fire Department personnel prepare to raise two stranded men up over the lip of a canyon off Westside Road. (David Crawford/Facebook)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers pull stranded men from canyon

The two teenagers were washed down a creek onto a ledge they couldn’t escape from

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team saved a pair of young men who were washed into an inescapable position by a waterfall.

According to Duane Tresnich, a search manager with the rescue group, they received the call around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. Two men, aged 17 and 18, were stranded in a canyon near the Canyon Rim Trail on Westside Road. They had hiked down to a nearby waterfall to drink water and swim, but shortly after getting in the water they were washed a few metres downstream into a position where they couldn’t climb back up to the top of the canyon.

Read More: Crews extinguish Kelowna house fire caused by cooking

Read More: Vancouver musician brings positive vibes to downtown Kelowna

An emergency call was made and the RCMP requested assistance from search and rescue.

The men were left sitting on a ledge just above the water and over 90 metres below the rim of the canyon. At First COSAR attempted to lift the stranded men out of the canyon using a helicopter and winch system, but Tresnich said this plan had to be abandoned due to the fading daylight.

The West Kelowna Fire Department’s technical rescue team was called in and assisted the COSAR team in getting the men off the ledge and up the 90-metre cliff using ropes.

“This was a very technical rescue which took over five hours to complete and needed the combined teams to work together for this very successful outcome,” Tresnich stated.

The men were out of the canyon and turned over to their parents by 1 a.m. Neither was injured.

Read More: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Read More: Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

Two fires burning in National Parks near Revelstoke

Fire crews are monitoring and the fires aren’t expected to spread

COVID-19 case count revealed in Revelstoke

The BC CDC released a map with numbers by city

ANKORS to hold 72-hour art slam fundraiser

The event will raise funds for people living with HIV/AIDS in the region

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers pull stranded men from canyon

The two teenagers were washed down a creek onto a ledge they couldn’t escape from

First wedding in Summerland was held in 1904

Harry Dunsdon and Annie Stevens were both from Middlesex, England

Kelowna cabbie accused of sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser offence

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 38, received a conditional discharge on Friday

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

Most Read