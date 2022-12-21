Charges have been approved following a gun and drug bust near West Kelowna’s Constable Neil Bruce Middle School from Sept. 2021. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Charges have been approved following a gun and drug bust near West Kelowna’s Constable Neil Bruce Middle School from Sept. 2021. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Charges approved in 2021 West Kelowna drug bust involving 2 kilos of drugs

10 firearms were also found

Crown counsel has approved the charges associated with a significant drug bust that happened near West Kelowna’s Constable Neil Bruce Middle School in Sept. 2021.

That month, the RCMP discovered a suspicious vehicle in the industrial area by the school. When police approached the vehicle, they found 10 firearms and two kilograms of drugs that included crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of loaded firearms, and possession of prohibited weapons.

“The majority of the enforcement strategies implemented by the team are based on the analysis of crime trends and crime statistics in West Kelowna and neighbouring communities,” said Cpl. Brian Mulrooney. “The intelligence-led efforts to identify and arrest persistent offenders have proven successful and must continue.”

