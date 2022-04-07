Chase RCMP reported about 1:35 p.m. April 7 that Chelsey Christian, 37, who her family reported as missing, has been located. (Chase RCMP image)

UPDATE: Chase RCMP report the woman missing earlier on April 7 has been located

Police express appreciation for everyone who called in tips regarding her whereabouts

Update

Chase RCMP reported at 1:35 p.m. April 7 that Chelsey Christian has been located. The police expressed their appreciation for everyone who called in tips regarding her whereabouts.

Original

Chase RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating a missing person who is described as “high risk.”

Chelsey Christian, 37, is approximately 5’8” (1.73 metres) with a medium build. She was reported missing by family members who are concerned for her well being.

If you have seen Chelsey Christian or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.

