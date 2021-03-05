Children’s author asks City of Vernon to use ‘Ogopogo’ in new book

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

A children’s author is asking the City of Vernon to use the legendary lake monster in a sequel 35 years in the making.

Don Levers self-published Ogopogo: The Misunderstood Lake Monster in 1985 selling more than 25,000 copies and now, he’s back with a sequel, but because the city has the copyright to the word Ogopogo, he needs permission from council.

The City of Vernon obtained copyright in July 1956 from Arthur Gilbert (Gill) Seabrook.

Seabrook, who worked nearly 30 years as CJIB’s (Beach Radio) general manager, had obtained the registered trademark for the word in part of a marketing-promotion effort in 1952, “much to the chagrin of Kelowna and other Okanagan cities,” his 2010 obituary reads.

The rights were then offered to the City of Vernon where, according to the obit, they remained dormant.

Now, Levers is seeking permissions to use of the word again for his upcoming book on the famed monster.

City staff is recommending council authorize Levers and the Okanagan Publishing House to use the word in the sequel to Ogopogo The Misunderstood Lake Monster, complete with print and video media, so long as the city is acknowledged in a prominent and suitable location.

