This is undated photo of Osoyoos Lake near the Nk’Mip RV Park where a man drowned June 29, 2021. (Tripadvisor)

Chilliwack father drowns in Osoyoos Lake

The 31-year-old was last seen in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child

Osoyoos RCMP are investigating the drowning of a Chilliwack man.

RCMP were called after the man was found unresponsive in Osoyoos Lake on June 29, at 4:42 p.m.

The 31-year-old man from Chilliwack had been in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child when others noticed the child alone and the man missing.

Friends and family quickly located the man unresponsive in the lake.

Life-saving efforts were started by his friends and others in the area and continued by first responders but were unsuccessful. The first responders contacted RCMP.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP arrest prolific offender in possession of drugs, loaded gun

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s unexpected death, in an effort to determine how, when and by what means the man died. Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released.

