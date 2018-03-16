Choose a brand for Salmon Arm

What do you think of three options offered to attract people to visit, live and invest in city.

Your input is wanted.

Three options designed to attract people from outside the community to come visit, live and invest in Salmon Arm have been produced. You’re being asked which one you prefer.

Option 1. Small city, big ideas

Size matters. You want to be in a city that thinks big – big enough to be home to a hundred companies that invent and innovate, big enough that your skill is valued and your ideas can set you apart. You want a place that’s not just looking for the next big thing; it’s planning to be part of it. But you also want your city to be small enough to understand that words like “cutting edge” and words like “quiet” aren’t mutually exclusive. A city that’s not too busy to be friendly. And that puts you on the doorstep of enough beautiful scenery and recreation for a lifetime. You know. A city that’s got opportunity and room to breathe. Now that’s a big idea.

Option 2. Start fresh

Let’s say you want to start fresh – you were looking for a place that hasn’t lost its optimism and opportunity, its warmth and good nature, its lake and trees and sunny disposition. A place where food is so fresh and local that you could actually live the 100-Mile Diet virtually year round. Fresh as in happy and healthy, as in beautiful and affordable, with not just the spectacular fresh water of the Shuswap, but also with fresh ideas and opportunity, too — the invention and opportunity that make it a fresh place to work, hand in hand with a natural environment that makes it a prime place to live. A place where you can have you cake – or perhaps, more accurately, your pie – and eat it too.

Related: Salmon Arm Economic Development Society to spearhead project

Related: Salmon Arm a winner in commute time

Option 3. Connect with your future

Some cities are in exactly the right place, right now — they’re at a crossroads, on a transportation lifeline, and in a spectacular setting where nature is as close as your doorstep. But they also look beyond their mountains and lake and highways and railway to the future—the one that’s barreling toward us all. They put in door-to-door fibre optic internet. They built an Innovation Centre where locals can get to know the future better, and startups can start up so they can join the 100 other companies already patenting and inventing and making in the city. Here, you can connect to nature, to opportunity and to community. That’s a future.

These three options come from marketing consultant Resonance Consultancy, which under contract with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, has done interviews and researched the attributes of the city and potential target markets. It then conducted a workshop with stakeholders to help come up with a competitive identity for the city.

The three options listed were the results, and are now the subject of a short survey.

The company would like to know what you think of the ‘brand essence’ and ‘taglines’ being considered.

To express your opinion, go online to the SAEDS website, www.saeds.ca, or its Facebook page. If you prefer a print version, they’re available at city hall or at the brightly coloured Salmon Arm Innovation Centre, 220 Shuswap St. NE.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter