A drawing of part of the proposed 600 metre trail that would connect McKinnon Rd. with Nichol Rd. if a grant application is approved. (Stantec Consulting)

City applying for grant to build trail along Airport Way

The trail would connect McKinnon Rd. with Nichol Rd.

The City of Revelstoke is applying for an infrastructure grant to construct a multi-use trail from McKinnon Rd. to Nichol Rd.

The grant program would provide 80 per cent of the funds needed for the project, with the other 20 per cent coming from Resort Municipality Initiative funds.

Estimated cost for the 600 metres of trail is over $550,000. Drawings for the project show the 1.2 metre-wide trail placed four metres from Airport Way on city-right-of-way property.

Steve Black, director of engineering for the city, said the project will have implications to the city budget as it will require snow removal as well as lighting.

Should the grant application be approved, Black said the city would be engaging with landowners who would be affected by the trail.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

Just Posted

City applying for grant to build trail along Airport Way

The trail would connect McKinnon Rd. with Nichol Rd.

Fabrication lab, offices and new washrooms coming to Revelstoke’s Business and Visitor Information Centre

City council awarded the $500,000 contract to Jordan Cochrane Construction

‘Schools are healthy’: IH medical health officer

Children have a low risk of catching and spreading COVID-19

2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

Just under half of the deaths occurred in Kelowna

COVID-19 picture ‘much clearer,’ says Interior Health president

As fall routines set in, IH CEO Susan Brown reminds public to be vigilant in preventative practices

Kelowna entrepreneur receives Woman of the Year award

Portia-Ella CEO Julie Michaud is focused on helping other entrepreneurs in the beauty industry

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Kamloops Mounties happened upon alleged gang-related robbery, kidnapping

Michael Mathieson is charged with armed robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Interior Health reports five new COVID-19 cases

Across the region, 34 cases are active

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Penticton quadruple murder trial begins in Kelowna next month

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Historic BC Tree Fruits head office in Okanagan for sale

The company’s CEO said the decision was necessary due to a fickle fruit market

Most Read