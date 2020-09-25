City applying for grant to build trail along Airport Way

A drawing of part of the proposed 600 metre trail that would connect McKinnon Rd. with Nichol Rd. if a grant application is approved. (Stantec Consulting)

The City of Revelstoke is applying for an infrastructure grant to construct a multi-use trail from McKinnon Rd. to Nichol Rd.

The grant program would provide 80 per cent of the funds needed for the project, with the other 20 per cent coming from Resort Municipality Initiative funds.

Estimated cost for the 600 metres of trail is over $550,000. Drawings for the project show the 1.2 metre-wide trail placed four metres from Airport Way on city-right-of-way property.

Steve Black, director of engineering for the city, said the project will have implications to the city budget as it will require snow removal as well as lighting.

Should the grant application be approved, Black said the city would be engaging with landowners who would be affected by the trail.

