A rendering of the newly approved affordable housing project that will be constructed on Oscar St. (Revelstoke Community Housing Society)

City approves 24 unit affordable housing project

The Revelstoke Communitiy Housing Society’s Oscar St. project is moving forward

City council has granted a development permit for the Revelstoke Community Housing Society’s next affordable housing project.

The Oscar St. project, which is located in the Bridge Creek development permit area, will feature 24 one bedroom units, outdoor space, workshops, storage space and laundry facilities.

The building will be three stories and the size of an average unit will be 449 square feet. The building will have one adaptable unit and one accessible unit, both of which are slightly larger.

Funding for the project is coming from the Columbia Basin Trust as well as BC Housing. The land is city owned, and being leased to the society.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Community Housing Society recieves funding for 21-unit project

“The purpose of the development permit area is to ensure that the multiple family residential components are properly integrated into the residential neighbourhood, contribute positively to the form and character of the surrounding neighbourhood, project a positive image of affordable housing and are built in a sensible manne,” said Marianne Wade, director of the planning department.

According to BC Housing’s website, affordable rental housing is for people who have a low-to-moderate income but may not be eligible for subsidized housing. The rental rates are equal to, or lower than, average rates in the private-market.

The society will be using Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation data to set the rental rates.

According to the corporation’s data set that was last updated in October 2015, the average rent in Revelstoke is $699/month for a bachelor suite, $806/month for a one bedroom apartment, $1,073 per month for a two bedroom and $1,208/month for a three bedroom.

The corporation updates their data every five years, in the year prior to the Canadian Census year. The next census is scheduled for 2021.

 

