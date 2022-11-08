Conceptual rendering of new KCC (in red) with pedestrian and bicycle paths indicated in yellow (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of new KCC (in red) with pedestrian and bicycle paths indicated in yellow (Photo/City of Kelowna)

City of Kelowna seeking bids on largest development project ever

City council unanimously approved the KCC, to be built next to the Apple Bowl, in March

The city has put out a bidding opportunity to build the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC), the replacement for the ageing Parkinson Recreation Park (PRP).

“The city is looking to replace this facility with approximately triple the square footage and that facility is to include a 10-lane pool and three gymnasiums, among other amenities,” the document reads in part.

City council unanimously approved the KCC, to be built next to the Apple Bowl, in March.

A trip to the Lower Mainland in February, to visit communities with similar facilities, helped several councillors make up their minds about the recommended site for the new KCC.

The tour included the West Vancouver Community Centre, Edmonds Community Centre in Burnaby, Minoru Centre for Active Living in Richmond, Hillcrest Aquatic Centre in Vancouver, the North Vancouver Shipyards, and the Olympic Village of False Creek.

The project creates a shared campus of buildings within PRPark, and groups it with the PRC, the Apple Bowl, and a planned new school. It would also allow programming to expand into the park.

It would be the largest and most expensive development the city has ever seen, coming in at more than $130 million.

According to the city’s website, the competitive opportunity is open until Nov. 22.

READ MORE: New Kelowna city council sworn into office

READ MORE: Historic moment: Coldstream’s first female mayor sworn in

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaCommunityRecreation

Previous story
Insufficient maintenance contributed to fatal sinking of B.C.’s Arctic Fox II: report
Next story
Doug McCallum’s lawyer calls former Surrey mayor a victim of ‘toxic fanaticism’

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Grizzlies in action against the Sicamous Eagles last season. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies look to snap cold streak tonight against division rivals

Okanagan College Revelstoke is seeking volunteers for their volunteer adult literacy tutoring program. (Contributed by OK College)
Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre looking for volunteers to help in literacy program

Greg Hill in the Spearhead Traverse during the filming of Unfinished Business. (Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival)
Revelstoke skier presenting world premiere of new film at Vancouver festival

The Dark Horse Invitational (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Mountain biking gaining traction at Revelstoke Mountain Resort following another successful season