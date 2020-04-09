Gary Sulz, Revelstoke’s mayor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke calls for residents to hold the line and stay home

The Easter long weekend is usually busy

The City of Revelstoke is following in the lines of the provincial government and asking people to refrain from travelling over the long weekend and to stay home.

“While I understand the desire for an active lifestyle,” stated Mayor Gary Sulz, “We need to ensure that trail users maintain the recommended two metres apart from each other and that our trails are used for exercise and not to socialize.”

This is important in a city like ours, said a news release, where additional pressures could be placed on medical and other needed resources.

READ MORE: Normal life won't fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

City parks are closed and while trails remain open at this time, people should remain mindful of physical distancing requirement.

“Citizens need to use these facilities in a manner that allows all users to remain as safe as possible, even if the weather is good and more people may want to be outside for recreation,” said the news release from the city.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District also issued a news release asking that visitors avoid non-essential travel.

“While we understand the desire for people to come to our beautiful area, now is not the time,” said Kevin Flynn, chair of the CSRD board. “We need to listen to the good advice being provided to all Canadians and stay home. We will be happy to welcome everyone back when it is safe to do so.”

READ MORE: Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

 

