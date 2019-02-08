City of Revelstoke Developing New 3 Year Resort Development Strategy

The strategy will reflect the community’s vision, goals and support provincial tourism outcomes

Revelstoke, B.C. – Last year, the Province of BC announced that it was extending the Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) for a further three years (2019 to 2021. Revelstoke is one of fourteen designated Resort Municipalities in the Province of British Columbia that are eligible to participate in the Initiative. As part of this designation, Revelstoke is afforded funding through the Resort Municipality Initiative to support the development of tourism infrastructure and tourism programs and services. In order to access the RMI funding the City of Revelstoke needs to have a current Resort Development Strategy (RDS) that covers the period of funding, and that reflects not only the community’s vision and goals, but supports provincial tourism outcomes, including:

  • Extend or diversify the community’s tourism season
  • Increase visitation
  • Improve the sustainability of the tourism sector
  • Enhance the visitor experience

Mayor Gary Sulz noted: “The Resort Municipality Initiative has helped the community to upgrade and invest in our community tourism infrastructure. This has really improved the tourism experience in Revelstoke, and is a main reason why we have seen a strong increase in tourism visitation over the past several years. This is a real positive for the local economy”.

The current Resort Development Strategy expires in the spring of 2019, and efforts are underway to develop a new RDS under the direction of the [Tourism Infrastructure Committee] *name will change pending adoption of the new Terms of Reference. As part of this process, local tourism stakeholders must have an opportunity to have input into Strategy development and recommend priorities and projects to Council for inclusion in the draft Strategy. The City has contracted the Whistler Centre for Sustainability to help facilitate our RDS development process and to help prepare the accompanying Strategy.

For the past three years, the annual funding available to Revelstoke through the RMI program has averaged approximately $550,000 per year, and is expected to remain pretty much the same for the next three years. RMI funded projects in the RDS must meet the following criteria:

  • Must have a direct connection to tourism and economic benefits
  • Must be predominantly targeted or used by visitors, not residents
  • Must be generally supported by stakeholders and residents
  • Must be within the program spending limits
  • Must not be a general municipal expense such as maintenance of municipal facilities/lands transit, policing etc.

In addition to spending on infrastructure, up to 30% of RMI funds can be spent on tourism programs, services and events.

As part of the development of a new RDS, tourism stakeholders are being invited to complete a survey, including expressions of interest for future projects. Once the RDS is completed and approved by Council and the Province, partners will be invited to submit proposals that align with the priorities and goals established by the Strategy.

Previous story
Search on for two bogus police officers in Calgary home invasion bid
Next story
Highway 97 remains closed due to rockslide

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke Developing New 3 Year Resort Development Strategy

The strategy will reflect the community’s vision, goals and support provincial tourism outcomes

Big Eddy lots, enrolment numbers, seclusion policy were items discussed at last SD19 meeting

The sale of the Big Eddy lots still haven’t been approved by the City

CSRD Environmental Team Leader exports skills to Vietnam

Van Nostrand will travel to the cities of Hoi An and Bac Giang to support these municipalities

Avalanche Canada issues special warning for backcountry areas

A weak layer at lower elevations causes terrain below the treeline to be more dangerous than alpine

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

UPDATE: Man in custody after fatal suspected shooting in Vernon

Police are holding a media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

Most Read