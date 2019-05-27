The city is working at creating a wayfinding system within the city, incorporating the new Tourism Revelstoke branding. (File photo)

City of Revelstoke wants public feedback on wayfinding project

The survey is available online and there will be a public engagement event

Over the past year, the City of Revelstoke has been identifying areas to enhance the city experience.

In partnership with Tourism Revelstoke, the city is developing a comprehensive wayfinding strategy and implementation plan, unifying the look and feel of the existing city with the new tourism brand.

An online survey is now live for the community to provide feedback on the project.

The end goals are to increase civic pride among residents and elevate the overall visitor experience.

“We are excited to work with our tourism partners to develop a strategy for improving signage in and around the community of Revelstoke,” said Ingrid Bron, director of Community Economic Development, in a news release. “Helping visitors and tourists find their way to our cultural sites, our trail networks, and community facilities will greatly improve the visitor experience!”

Wayfinding is the signage and directional tools that help to identify where you are, find what you are looking for and confirm you have arrived at your desired destination.

The city has recently engaged the consulting services of Cygnus Group from Vancouver to audit our city’s existing signage and wayfinding assets.

They will make recommendations on how to establish an effective wayfinding program that reinforces our brand and personality, while improving how locals and visitors find their way around Revelstoke.

The objectives of the project include increasing visitation to key attractions and businesses, to enhance the image and awareness of Revelstoke as a destination, to improve navigation throughout the community and to create a sense of community and connectivity.

The survey results will be amalgamated with the city’s public engagement workshops and summarized into a final audit report that will inform strategic direction and guide the designs.

“The City of Revelstoke has so many beautiful places and experiences to share with visitors,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in a news release. “Residents are proud of what the community has to offer and this project will help increase tourism to benefit everyone who lives here.”

A public workshop will also be held on May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the Community Centre.

The city is hoping to implement Phase 1 of the project September 2019-September 2020.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/revelstokewayfindingsurvey

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV
Next story
Wilson-Raybould to run as independent in fall federal election campaign

Just Posted

Craft Bierhaus head chef has a lifelong relationship with cooking

The first in our Who Make Your Food? series featuring Revelstoke chefs

High 27 in Revelstoke today

Road conditions and construction: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary… Continue reading

Revelstoke golfer heading to 55+ Summer Games

At 90 Audrey Lally does it for the exercise

Finding a career and finding family

When Marie-Pier Rodrigue-Jacques moved to Revelstoke in October 2015 she couldn’t find… Continue reading

Revelstoke artist paints mural at Free Spirit Sports

Free Spirit Sports has come a long way since the days of… Continue reading

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

Wilson-Raybould to run as independent in fall federal election campaign

She believes she was shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Residents warn of bear in Central Okanagan

Residents being warned of a bear near Hare Road

Canadian border guards seize 4,000 kgs of smuggled cheese, issue $30,000 fine

Haissam Azaar, 50, was caught smuggling eight skids of undeclared cheese

Compliments brand chicken strips recalled due to salmonella risk

Public Health Agency of Canada said they’re investigating an outbreak

Sicamous challenges ICBC auto insurance rates, pushes for competition

District research finds cost of basic insurance more in B.C. than in other provinces

Greens call for ban on foreign oil imports, using Alberta oil instead

Conservative leader Scheer’s plan also calls for Canada to import no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Ottawa should fund program providing drug-safety info to pregnant women: doctors

About 20 per cent of expectant moms have chronic drug issues

Most Read