City of Revelstoke wants public feedback on wayfinding project

The survey is available online and there will be a public engagement event

The city is working at creating a wayfinding system within the city, incorporating the new Tourism Revelstoke branding. (File photo)

Over the past year, the City of Revelstoke has been identifying areas to enhance the city experience.

In partnership with Tourism Revelstoke, the city is developing a comprehensive wayfinding strategy and implementation plan, unifying the look and feel of the existing city with the new tourism brand.

An online survey is now live for the community to provide feedback on the project.

The end goals are to increase civic pride among residents and elevate the overall visitor experience.

“We are excited to work with our tourism partners to develop a strategy for improving signage in and around the community of Revelstoke,” said Ingrid Bron, director of Community Economic Development, in a news release. “Helping visitors and tourists find their way to our cultural sites, our trail networks, and community facilities will greatly improve the visitor experience!”

Wayfinding is the signage and directional tools that help to identify where you are, find what you are looking for and confirm you have arrived at your desired destination.

The city has recently engaged the consulting services of Cygnus Group from Vancouver to audit our city’s existing signage and wayfinding assets.

They will make recommendations on how to establish an effective wayfinding program that reinforces our brand and personality, while improving how locals and visitors find their way around Revelstoke.

The objectives of the project include increasing visitation to key attractions and businesses, to enhance the image and awareness of Revelstoke as a destination, to improve navigation throughout the community and to create a sense of community and connectivity.

The survey results will be amalgamated with the city’s public engagement workshops and summarized into a final audit report that will inform strategic direction and guide the designs.

“The City of Revelstoke has so many beautiful places and experiences to share with visitors,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in a news release. “Residents are proud of what the community has to offer and this project will help increase tourism to benefit everyone who lives here.”

A public workshop will also be held on May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the Community Centre.

The city is hoping to implement Phase 1 of the project September 2019-September 2020.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/revelstokewayfindingsurvey

