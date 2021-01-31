City of Vernon crew fixing water main break

Happened south of VJH Sunday morning; traffic reduced to single lane, both directions

City of Vernon crews are repairing a water main break south of Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Mission Hill that happened Sunday before 9 a.m. (City of Vernon photo)

City of Vernon utility crews are repairing a water main break that has occurred in the 1600 block of 32nd Street (HWY 97), south of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The city sent out a release shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

Water service has been interrupted for approximately 20 properties in the area. Water service remains available for the Hospital.

Crews anticipate the repairs will take two-to-three hours to complete.

Both northbound lanes on Hospital Hill are closed and traffic has been reduced to single lane in both directions while crews make the repairs. Motorists are asked to slow down in the area and obey traffic control measures.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this interruption may cause and appreciates the public’s patience while repairs are made to the site.

