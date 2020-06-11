City on track with spending but behind on revenue due to COVID-19

The director of finance for the city expects the impacts of the COVID-19 are just beginning to be felt. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke has spent $80,000 on personal protective equipment, remote working setups and equipment to host virtual meetings, as a result of COVID-19.

Tania McCabe, director of finance for the city, put together a report on the city’s current financial position, for the June 9 council meeting.

“At this point it is a bit early in the process, in the year to get insight into the numbers,” McCabe said. “But they do show that we are on track according to the budget and that the expected impact of COVID is just beginning to be felt.”

So far the city has spent 34 per cent of the annual budget, but only collected 11 per cent of the revenue.

McCabe said spending is as expected, however, revenue collection is delayed because the property tax deadline was extended from July 2 to Sept. 2 and 60 per cent of the city’s revenue comes from property taxes.

READ MORE: City waiving fees to use sidewalk in front of your business

In April, when McCabe proposed the extension, she said the city would have to borrow as much as $6 million to cover operations and expenses while waiting for property taxes to be paid.

McCabe’s June report gave a brief overview of each department’s expenditures compared to the budget.

The Engineering and Public Works Department has used 49 per cent of its yearly budget by April 30.

“This is driven by spending on snow removal,” the report reads. Last winter the city saw around 440 cm of snow.

The Development Services Department is under budget, due to staffing vacancies.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture Department is also under budget as of April 30 as facilities have been closed to the public. However, the department also saw a decrease in revenue of $108,000 because of the COVID-19 closures. Thus far, there has been a net savings of $33,000 for the department.

READ MORE: B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Hall