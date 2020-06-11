The director of finance for the city expects the impacts of the COVID-19 are just beginning to be felt. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City on track with spending but behind on revenue due to COVID-19

Director of finance made a report to Revelstoke City council

The City of Revelstoke has spent $80,000 on personal protective equipment, remote working setups and equipment to host virtual meetings, as a result of COVID-19.

Tania McCabe, director of finance for the city, put together a report on the city’s current financial position, for the June 9 council meeting.

“At this point it is a bit early in the process, in the year to get insight into the numbers,” McCabe said. “But they do show that we are on track according to the budget and that the expected impact of COVID is just beginning to be felt.”

So far the city has spent 34 per cent of the annual budget, but only collected 11 per cent of the revenue.

McCabe said spending is as expected, however, revenue collection is delayed because the property tax deadline was extended from July 2 to Sept. 2 and 60 per cent of the city’s revenue comes from property taxes.

READ MORE: City waiving fees to use sidewalk in front of your business

In April, when McCabe proposed the extension, she said the city would have to borrow as much as $6 million to cover operations and expenses while waiting for property taxes to be paid.

McCabe’s June report gave a brief overview of each department’s expenditures compared to the budget.

The Engineering and Public Works Department has used 49 per cent of its yearly budget by April 30.

“This is driven by spending on snow removal,” the report reads. Last winter the city saw around 440 cm of snow.

The Development Services Department is under budget, due to staffing vacancies.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture Department is also under budget as of April 30 as facilities have been closed to the public. However, the department also saw a decrease in revenue of $108,000 because of the COVID-19 closures. Thus far, there has been a net savings of $33,000 for the department.

READ MORE: B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Hall

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greens call CERB fraud bill ‘wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support
Next story
COVID-19: Okanagan company’s campaign to help keep zoos, aquariums afloat

Just Posted

Revelstoke schools asking for public feedback on next year’s $16M budget

The draft budget expects next year’s enrolment at 1,012

Revelstoke mayor urges kindness after recent unwelcoming events

City responds to recent incidents of vandalism and aggression towards out-of-province vehicles

City on track with spending but behind on revenue due to COVID-19

Director of finance made a report to Revelstoke City council

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

City of Revelstoke applies for Bee City designation

The city is applying for a Bee City designation and has committed… Continue reading

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Heavily armed police presence in Kelowna

RCMP swarmed the 900 block of Leon Avenue on Thursday afternoon

COLUMN: Explore our universe (at a distance)

Okanagan Regional Library offers virtual summer program for children

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

Summerland tasting rooms opening to the public

Bottleneck Drive members following provincial guidelines as they reopen

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

LETTER: Summerland RCMP thanks public for support

Community has provided motivation for police force

Most Read