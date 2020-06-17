A developer is proposing a 60 unit project on Hay Rd. It will include single-family homes, row houses and duplexes. (City of Revelstoke)

City wants feedback on Hay Rd. development

The proposal features 60 housing units

Revelstoke is looking for feedback on a proposed development in Arrow Heights.

The 3.8 hectare property on Hay Rd. would see 27 single-family houses, 14 duplexes and 19 row houses, of which 50 per cent will be for long term rentals. The developer has proposed vacation rental zoning.

The developer, Stefan Maunz, first brought the project to the city in June 2019 and city council approved a neighbourhood consultation plan last July.

Since then the developer has hosted two neighbourhood meetings gathering feedback on the project, which initially had three different concept plans.

City staff presented the chosen concept plan for further public feedback via a YouTube, on Friday, June 12.

The chosen plan would see the single-family houses around the outside of the development and the duplexes and row houses on the inside. The plan features two parks as well as a pathway system.

The units will be connected to the city’s sewer system, at cost to the developer and home owners in the area will have the option to connect into the sewer system as well.

The city staff presentation addressed eight questions that the public previously submitted.

Several questions centered around density concerns as well as neighbourhood character.

“Revelstoke has been experiencing growth and with that comes challenges to ensure there is enough housing to accommodate both new and long term residents,” said city staff in the presentation.

The proposed development qualifies as a low density project, according to the city’s Official Community Plan, as there will be 15 houses per hectare.

In order to maintain neighbourhood character, the town homes will be built on the eastern edge of the property, out of sight from existing houses. All houses will also be a maximum of 2.5 storeys.

Other members of the public shared concerns about traffic, however, city staff say due to the minor scale of the project, there will be no road improvements to Hay Rd.

City staff due anticipate less traffic on Hay Rd. as Nichol Rd. will be redirected in the future to accommodate for Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s golf course.

Sidewalks will also be constructed in the neighbourhood, paid by the developer, and the city is considering extending sidewalk from Hay Rd. to Arrow Heights Elementary.

The city is seeking feedback on the proposal through a survey. For more information contact development@revelstoke.ca

 

