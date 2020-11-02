City wants feedback on regulating short term rentals

The City of Revelstoke is working to amend bylaws for regulating short term rentals.

First steps included a survey to the industry as well as a staff report proposing things that might be changed. The next step is a survey to the community. The deadline to complete the survey is Nov. 13.

Find it at surveymonkey.com/r/STRpublic

Results from the survey will guide staff as they propose amendments to the zoning bylaw and conditions of use to be added to the business license bylaw.

The amendments will then be presented to city council and if they pass first a second reading a public hearing will be scheduled.

So far staff are proposing that definitions of accommodation be amended to:

bed and breakfast: resident provides temporary lodging, breakfast and access to common living and dining areas, restricted to four rooms

campground: holiday makers staying in tents or recreation vehicles for no more than a month at a site

short term rental: rental of a unit or portion of a unit for less than 30 stays

tourist accommodation: a building containing one or more units primarily used to provide accommodation for travellers for no more than 30 days, may include accessory uses such as restaurants etc., includes hotels, hotels etc.

The proposed conditions for short-term rentals require that the owner of the residence or a property manager must reside on site, they cannot be operated in conjunction with a bed and breakfast or secondary suite. The number of bedrooms would be limited and parking would be required.

