Clearing today in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low minus 4.
Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections and slush.
West to Sicamous: Fog patches.
Highway 23
North: Watch for slippery sections.
South: Fog patches.
For more information see DriveBC.