A curious horse at Revelstoke Saddle Club. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Clearing today in Revelstoke

High three degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections and slush.

West to Sicamous: Fog patches.

Highway 23

North: Watch for slippery sections.

South: Fog patches.

For more information see DriveBC.

Previous story
Trudeau to take sober approach to unveiling new cabinet for minority mandate
Next story
Overhauling Canada’s toxic chemicals law should be priority: advocate

Just Posted

Clearing today in Revelstoke

High three degrees

‘People told me I couldn’t do it’: Film on first trans-Rockies paragliding adventure coming to Revelstoke

The Endless Chain movie also explores masculinity through paragliding

Live music and harm reduction scheduled for Welcome Week

Pender Street Steppers will be playing Traverse on Nov. 28

Revelstokians trying to make a difference with Mindful Mondays

Locals invite you to make changes to reduce your carbon footprint starting one day a week

Revelstoke and District Humane Society raises $4,200

The community came out for their annual photos with Santa event

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

B.C. woman puts call out for 10,000 personal, heartfelt Christmas cards for the homeless

Christmas Card Collective enters into third year of making spirits bright

No turn signals, double-parking among top concerns for B.C. drivers: poll

Two-thirds of B.C. drivers said that not using turn signals was their biggest pet peeve

Power outage leaves 1,500 North Okanagan residents in the dark

BC Hydro restores Westside Road outage within an hour

PHOTOS: Patients pelt doctors with snowballs, all for BC Children’s Hospital

The snowball fight was to raise funds for the annual Snowball Fight for Kids Campaign

Rocky start to Rider Express’ first year operating in B.C.

Company hopes to add a night bus between Vancouver and Calgary

‘Our culture is not a religion,’ Indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school

Mother also gave evidence Tuesday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Wednesday

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Escape Santa Claus’ workshop at Pritchard Hall

Players must find their way out of three puzzle-filled rooms

Most Read