Clearing today in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections and slush.

West to Sicamous: Fog patches.

Highway 23

North: Watch for slippery sections.

South: Fog patches.

For more information see DriveBC.