Dozens of climate protesters stopped traffic in downtown Kelowna on Friday to deman action on climate change. (Joyce Kunzelman Facebook photo)

Climate protesters temporarily shut down road in downtown Kelowna

Protesters are demanding politicans take action to stop climate change

More than a dozen climate protesters temporarily shut down Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

The protesters laid down in the middle of the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street around 3:30 p.m. blocking traffic in all directions.

Many of them were holding signs demanding politicians take action on climate change. The protesters have since cleared.

Earlier in the day a similar protest was held in front of Kelowna City Hall as part of a global day of action called Fridays for the Future, a global initiative by students to hold strikes every Friday to demand politicians take action before it’s too late.

